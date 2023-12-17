University isn't right for everyone. Pushing young people to go can have devastating effects
By Kristina Sincock, Researcher and Project Manager, University of Newcastle
Felicia Jaremus, Senior research officer, University of Newcastle
Sally Patfield, Senior Research Fellow, Teachers and Teaching Research Centre, University of Newcastle
We uncovered some significant and often devastating insights into how young Australians – particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds – have experienced the ‘push’ towards university.
- Sunday, December 17, 2023