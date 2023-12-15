Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will Referendum in Chad Lead to Democracy?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A general view of a banner of the National Rally for Democracy in Chad calling on citizens to stay at home during the referendum vote, in N'Djamena on December 13, 2023. © 2023 Denis Sassou Gueipeur/AFP via Getty Images After almost two years of a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests, the transitional government in Chad will hold a constitutional referendum on December 17. The referendum seeks to accomplish one main goal: ending a transition that never should have occurred. It also takes place after the government allowed a prominent political opponent back into…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Refugees in the US Shouldn’t Pay the Price for Aid to Ukraine
~ Gaza Blockade Puts People with Diabetes at Risk
~ US Should Back UN Security Council Action to Protect Gaza’s Civilians
~ Paying people to replant tropical forests − and letting them harvest the timber − can pay off for climate, justice and environment
~ UN Experts Call on Brazil to End 'Brutal' Police Violence
~ Global Refugee Forum ends with bold pledges, solutions for displaced
~ Draw inspiration from human rights advocates worldwide, urges Guterres
~ Climate summits are too big and key voices are being crowded out – here's a better solution
~ Ukraine: opening EU accession talks is an important boost for Zelensky despite Orbán's obstruction
~ Cancer: people living in England's poorest areas at higher risk of death – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter