Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza Blockade Puts People with Diabetes at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A pharmacy during the ongoing Israeli ground offensive in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, December 7, 2023. © 2023 Adel Hana/AP Photo Karim celebrated his 18th birthday this week. His father fears it will be his last. Karim, who lives in the Gaza Strip, has Type 1 diabetes; his body does not produce enough insulin, which regulates blood sugar. His medical insulin may run out next week and without it, he risks potentially life-threatening complications. On October 9, an Israeli airstrike hit a mosque near Karim’s family home in al-Shati camp in northern Gaza, killing three…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Refugees in the US Shouldn’t Pay the Price for Aid to Ukraine
~ US Should Back UN Security Council Action to Protect Gaza’s Civilians
~ Paying people to replant tropical forests − and letting them harvest the timber − can pay off for climate, justice and environment
~ UN Experts Call on Brazil to End 'Brutal' Police Violence
~ Global Refugee Forum ends with bold pledges, solutions for displaced
~ Draw inspiration from human rights advocates worldwide, urges Guterres
~ Climate summits are too big and key voices are being crowded out – here's a better solution
~ Ukraine: opening EU accession talks is an important boost for Zelensky despite Orbán's obstruction
~ Cancer: people living in England's poorest areas at higher risk of death – new study
~ Harold Shipman was arrested a quarter of a century ago, but we still have problems with prescribing controlled drugs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter