Human Rights Observatory

100 years ago, the KKK planted bombs at a U.S. university – part of the terror group's crusade against American Catholics

By William Trollinger, Professor of History, University of Dayton
Most of the Klan’s victims were African American, but many other groups have been targeted during the hate group’s century and a half of history.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
