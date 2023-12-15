Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Racism produces subtle brain changes that lead to increased disease risk in Black populations

By Negar Fani, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, Emory University
Nathaniel Harnett, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
Racial threats and slights take a toll on health, but the continual invalidation and questioning of whether those so-called microaggressions exist has an even more insidious effect, research shows.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Entangled Islands exhibition explores the history of Irish people in the Caribbean – an expert review
~ How to provide reliable water in a warming world – these cities are testing small-scale treatment systems and wastewater recycling
~ Sandra Day O’Connor saw civics education as key to the future of democracy
~ War in Gaza: An ethicist explains why you shouldn't turn to social media for information about the conflict or to do something about it
~ As Russia ramps up 'traditional values' rhetoric − especially against LGBTQ+ groups − it's won Putin far-right fans abroad
~ 5 things to know about US aid to Ukraine
~ A US ambassador working for Cuba? Charges against former diplomat Victor Manuel Rocha spotlight Havana's importance in the world of spying
~ Through its immigration policies, the UK government decides whose families are 'legitimate'
~ Google's Gemini: is the new AI model really better than ChatGPT?
~ Genetically modified crops aren't a solution to climate change, despite what the biotech industry says
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter