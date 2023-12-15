Racism produces subtle brain changes that lead to increased disease risk in Black populations
By Negar Fani, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, Emory University
Nathaniel Harnett, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
Racial threats and slights take a toll on health, but the continual invalidation and questioning of whether those so-called microaggressions exist has an even more insidious effect, research shows.
- Friday, December 15, 2023