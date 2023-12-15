Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US election: how populists encourage blind mistrust – and how to push back

By John Shayegh, Postdoctoral Researcher, School of Psychology, Queen's University Belfast
Populism is booming. The first US Republican primary is only weeks away and former president Donald Trump, who is a master of populist techniques, commands substantial support. Meanwhile one in three Europeans are now voting for populist parties.

My colleagues and I carried out researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Entangled Islands exhibition explores the history of Irish people in the Caribbean – an expert review
~ How to provide reliable water in a warming world – these cities are testing small-scale treatment systems and wastewater recycling
~ Sandra Day O’Connor saw civics education as key to the future of democracy
~ War in Gaza: An ethicist explains why you shouldn't turn to social media for information about the conflict or to do something about it
~ As Russia ramps up 'traditional values' rhetoric − especially against LGBTQ+ groups − it's won Putin far-right fans abroad
~ 5 things to know about US aid to Ukraine
~ A US ambassador working for Cuba? Charges against former diplomat Victor Manuel Rocha spotlight Havana's importance in the world of spying
~ Racism produces subtle brain changes that lead to increased disease risk in Black populations
~ Through its immigration policies, the UK government decides whose families are 'legitimate'
~ Google's Gemini: is the new AI model really better than ChatGPT?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter