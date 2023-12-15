Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mark Drakeford: what the resignation of Wales' first minister means for the country and the Labour party

By Nye Davies, Lecturer in Politics, Cardiff University
This week, Mark Drakeford announced his resignation as Wales’ first minister after five years as leader. Back in 2018, Drakeford built his leadership bid on a platform of “21st-century socialism”. As the manifesto reveals, the mantra was rooted in the ideas of “the radical tradition of Welsh socialism”, which would drive the creation of “a more equal, fair and just society”.

While it’s difficult to assess…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Entangled Islands exhibition explores the history of Irish people in the Caribbean – an expert review
~ How to provide reliable water in a warming world – these cities are testing small-scale treatment systems and wastewater recycling
~ Sandra Day O’Connor saw civics education as key to the future of democracy
~ War in Gaza: An ethicist explains why you shouldn't turn to social media for information about the conflict or to do something about it
~ As Russia ramps up 'traditional values' rhetoric − especially against LGBTQ+ groups − it's won Putin far-right fans abroad
~ 5 things to know about US aid to Ukraine
~ A US ambassador working for Cuba? Charges against former diplomat Victor Manuel Rocha spotlight Havana's importance in the world of spying
~ Racism produces subtle brain changes that lead to increased disease risk in Black populations
~ Through its immigration policies, the UK government decides whose families are 'legitimate'
~ Google's Gemini: is the new AI model really better than ChatGPT?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter