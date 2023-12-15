Tolerance.ca
Thinking about cosmetic surgery? New standards will force providers to tell you the risks and consider if you're actually suitable

By Gemma Sharp, Associate Professor, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow & Senior Clinical Psychologist, Monash University
If you’re thinking of a breast augmentation, liposuction, or a face lift, this latest move is designed to provide extra protection. Here’s what you need to know ahead of surgery.The Conversation


