Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai’s sham trial a further attack on press freedom

By Amnesty International
Ahead of Monday’s national security trial of Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and founder of the defunct Apple Daily newspaper, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for China, Sarah Brooks, said: “This case has been an attack on press freedom and freedom of expression from the very start. The Hong Kong authorities must release […] The post Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai’s sham trial a further attack on press freedom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
