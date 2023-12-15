The first-ever survey on Australian attitudes towards space is out. So, what do we think?
By Tristan Moss, Senior lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Aleksandar Deejay, Research fellow, Australian National University
Cassandra Steer, Deputy Director, Institute for Space (InSpace), Australian National University
Kathryn Robison Hasani, Senior Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Space Governance, Flinders University
Despite what you may think, Australia has a long history of space activities. But this is the first time the Australian public has been asked its opinions on space.
