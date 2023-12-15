Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP28 deal confirms what Australia already knows: coal is out of vogue and out of time

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
The deal is a global aspiration, not a legally binding agreement. But it should end the idea that burning carbon – in Australia and elsewhere – can continue on a significant scale beyond 2050.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
