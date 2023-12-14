Mutton, an Indigenous woolly dog, died in 1859 − new analysis confirms precolonial lineage of this extinct breed, once kept for their wool
By Audrey T. Lin, Research Associate in Anthropology, Smithsonian Institution
Chris Stantis, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Geology and Geophysics, University of Utah
Logan Kistler, Curator of Archaeobotany and Archaeogenomics, National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution
Dogs have lived with Indigenous Americans since before they came to the continent together 10,000 years ago. A new analysis reveals the lineage of one 1800s ‘woolly dog’ from the Pacific Northwest.
