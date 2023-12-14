Eggs from men, sperm from women: how stem cell science may change how we reproduce
By Julian Koplin, Lecturer in Bioethics, Monash University & Honorary fellow, Melbourne Law School, Monash University
Neera Bhatia, Associate Professor in Law, Deakin University
It may soon be possible to coax human skin cells into becoming functional eggs and sperm using a technique known as “in vitro gametogenesis”. This involves the creation (genesis) of eggs and sperm (gametes) outside the human body (in vitro).
In theory, a skin cell from a man could be turned into an egg and a skin cell from a woman can become a sperm. Then there’s the possibility of a child having multiple genetically-related parents, or only one.
Some scientists believe human applications of in vitro gametogenesis are a long…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 14, 2023