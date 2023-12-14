Tolerance.ca
Artificial light lures migrating birds into cities, where they face a gauntlet of threats

By Carolyn S. Burt, Convergence Research Coordinator, Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology, Colorado State University
Kyle Horton, Assistant Professor of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology, Colorado State University
Migrating birds need stopover locations en route where they can rest and feed. A new study shows that artificial light draws them away from sites they would normally use and into risky zones.The Conversation


