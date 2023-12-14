We think we have found a cause of pregnancy sickness, and it may lead to a treatment
By Sam Lockhart, Wellcome Trust Clinical PhD Fellow, Institute of Metabolic Science and Medical Research Council Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge
Stephen O'Rahilly, Professor and Co-Director of the Institute of Metabolic Science and Director of the Medical Research Council Metabolic Diseases Unit, University of Cambridge
Sickness in pregnancy, or hyperemesis gravidarum, is common and is thought to affect seven out of ten women at some time in their pregnancy. But, until recently, very little has been known about why it happens.
New research by our team has identified sensitivity to a hormone made in abundance by the developing pregnancy, GDF15, as a contributor to the risk of pregnancy…
- Thursday, December 14, 2023