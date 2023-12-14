Humza Yousaf: how to understand the first minister's spat with David Cameron over his COP28 meeting with the Turkish president
By Carolyn Rowe, Reader in Politics and Co-Director, Aston Centre for Europe, Aston University, Aston University
Elin Royles, Reader at the Department of International Politics and Centre for Welsh Politics and Society, Aberystwyth University
Rachel Minto, Research Associate - Brexit and UK devolved politics, Cardiff University
No one likes being given a public telling-off. But that is exactly what happened when foreign secretary David Cameron decided to flex his “muscular unionism” by directly and openly rebuking the Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf for holding his own bilateral meetings with national leaders at the COP28 summit.
The main point of tension relates to a meeting with the Turkish president…
