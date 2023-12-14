Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Albanese government comes under more heat as it tries to navigate its position on Gaza conflict

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The recent vote in the United Nations on the Israel-Hamas conflict puts serious strain on the Albanese government, internally and externally writes Michelle Grattan, who dissects the governments response.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Religious minorities in Iran face cultural violence
~ American universities in the spotlight over reaction to Israel-Gaza war – podcast
~ The Wrong Trousers: why the Wallace and Gromit animation is still a family favourite 30 years later
~ EU: Agreement on new EU legislation governing big business is an important step but fails to fully advance human rights
~ Tesla's recall of 2 million vehicles reminds us how far driverless car AI still has to go
~ UAE: Prominent Critics Face New Charges
~ COP28: Fossil Fuel Commitment Lacks Urgency
~ Greece: 6 Months On, No Justice for Pylos Shipwreck
~ Kyrgyzstan: Domestic Violence Against Women, Girls with Disabilities
~ Thailand: Lawmaker Sentenced for ‘Insulting Monarchy’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter