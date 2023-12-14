Tolerance.ca
The Wrong Trousers: why the Wallace and Gromit animation is still a family favourite 30 years later

By Melvyn F Ternan, Senior lecturer in animation and digital media production, Sheffield Hallam University
It has been 30 years since “It’s the wrong trousers Gromit! And they’ve gone wrong!” blared out for the first time in the Aardman Animations short film, The Wrong Trousers (1993).

Wallace and Gromit’s first outing in A Grand Day Out (1989) put Aardman firmly on the map for creating original, compelling and engaging animation productions. And almost four years later, The Wrong Trousers introduced viewers to the endeavours of Feathers McGraw, a silent criminal mastermind penguin. This animated short creates a particular joy and comfort in the viewer through the discipline of stop-motion…The Conversation


