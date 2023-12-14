Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Agreement on new EU legislation governing big business is an important step but fails to fully advance human rights

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the EU reaching an agreement on new business human rights legislation called the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), Amnesty International’s Policy Advisor on Business and Human Rights, Hannah Storey said: “By reaching an agreement on this legislation, which requires large companies to identify and address adverse impacts of their business on human rights and the environment, the EU has sent a strong signal that big business in Europe should no longer ignore negative human rights impacts, wherever they might occur. The post EU: Agreement on new EU legislation governing…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Religious minorities in Iran face cultural violence
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese government comes under more heat as it tries to navigate its position on Gaza conflict
~ American universities in the spotlight over reaction to Israel-Gaza war – podcast
~ The Wrong Trousers: why the Wallace and Gromit animation is still a family favourite 30 years later
~ Tesla's recall of 2 million vehicles reminds us how far driverless car AI still has to go
~ UAE: Prominent Critics Face New Charges
~ COP28: Fossil Fuel Commitment Lacks Urgency
~ Greece: 6 Months On, No Justice for Pylos Shipwreck
~ Kyrgyzstan: Domestic Violence Against Women, Girls with Disabilities
~ Thailand: Lawmaker Sentenced for ‘Insulting Monarchy’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter