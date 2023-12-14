Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tesla's recall of 2 million vehicles reminds us how far driverless car AI still has to go

By Saber Fallah, Director of Connected Autonomous Vehicles Lab at the University of Surrey, University of Surrey
Tesla has recalled 2 million US vehicles over concerns about its autopilot function. Autopilot is meant to help with manoeuvres such as steering and acceleration, but still needs input from the driver. It comes just a few days after a whistle-blowing former Tesla employee cast doubt on the safety of the autopilot function.

A simple internet search reveals several…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
