What does a building need to call itself 'accessible' – and is that enough?
By Ilan Wiesel, Associate Professor in Urban Geography, The University of Melbourne
Rebecca Bentley, Professor of Social Epidemiology and Director of the Centre of Research Excellence in Healthy Housing at the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
The disability royal commission and the NDIS review have called for consistent accessibility standards. That could improve inclusion, health and wellbeing for people with disability.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 13, 2023