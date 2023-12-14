Israel is accused of using white phosphorous. Would this be against international law?
By Sascha-Dominik (Dov) Bachmann, Professor in Law and Co-Convener National Security Hub (University of Canberra) and Research Fellow (adjunct) - The Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University- NATO Fellow Asia-Pacific, University of Canberra
The use of such incendiary devices is only legal under very specific circumstances. A careful examination of the evidence is now required.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 13, 2023