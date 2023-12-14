Tolerance.ca
Israel is accused of using white phosphorous. Would this be against international law?

By Sascha-Dominik (Dov) Bachmann, Professor in Law and Co-Convener National Security Hub (University of Canberra) and Research Fellow (adjunct) - The Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University- NATO Fellow Asia-Pacific, University of Canberra
The use of such incendiary devices is only legal under very specific circumstances. A careful examination of the evidence is now required.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
