Human Rights Observatory

The AI industry is on the verge of becoming another boys' club. We’re all going to lose out if it does

By Zena Assaad, Senior Lecturer, School of Engineering, Australian National University
For decades, woman ‘computers’ worked behind the scenes while their male counterparts received recognition. The AI industry must not be an example of history repeating itself.The Conversation


