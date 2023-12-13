When the heat hits, inland waters look inviting. Here's how we can help people swim safely at natural swimming spots
By Nicky Morrison, Professor of Planning and Director of Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Ian A. Wright, Associate Professor in Environmental Science, Western Sydney University
People love to hang out around water, especially on hot summer days. And, for those who aren’t near the ocean, Australia is blessed with beautiful inland waterways. In New South Wales, the government wants to increase access to these “blue” natural environments, especially for people living far from the coast.
One of these swimming sites is Penrith Beach, which has just opened to the public for the summer. This new site in the heart of Western Sydney is part of the state government’s Places…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 13, 2023