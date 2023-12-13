Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When the heat hits, inland waters look inviting. Here's how we can help people swim safely at natural swimming spots

By Nicky Morrison, Professor of Planning and Director of Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Ian A. Wright, Associate Professor in Environmental Science, Western Sydney University
People love to hang out around water, especially on hot summer days. And, for those who aren’t near the ocean, Australia is blessed with beautiful inland waterways. In New South Wales, the government wants to increase access to these “blue” natural environments, especially for people living far from the coast.

One of these swimming sites is Penrith Beach, which has just opened to the public for the summer. This new site in the heart of Western Sydney is part of the state government’s Places…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canadian scientists are still being muzzled, and that risks undermining climate policy
~ Greece: 6 Months On, No Justice for Pylos Shipwreck
~ I’m your man: How Leonard Cohen's life, poetry and song make him a prophet of love in a particularly dark midwinter
~ Israel can and will ignore US appeals to minimize casualties in Gaza
~ How 'benevolent sexism' undermines Asian women with foreign accents in the workplace
~ Are French and English secularist traditions that far apart?
~ Gaza war: how Hezbollah has opened a second front inside Israel
~ Antarctic study proves glacier has undergone irreversible retreat – highlighting potential for widespread ice loss
~ Why did a far-right MP take a fire extinguisher to a Jewish menorah just as Poland's new government was being voted into power?
~ The Middle East and Ukraine: The rules of war depend on the nature of the conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter