Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: 6 Months On, No Justice for Pylos Shipwreck

By Amnesty International
Authorities Need to Learn Lessons to Avert Future Deaths at Sea Official investigations into credible allegations that the Hellenic Coast Guard’s actions and omissions contributed to the catastrophic shipwreck and loss of life off Pylos, Greece six months ago have made little meaningful progress, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. The Adriana, a […] The post Greece: 6 Months On, No Justice for Pylos Shipwreck appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kyrgyzstan: Domestic Violence Against Women, Girls with Disabilities
~ Thailand: Lawmaker Sentenced for ‘Insulting Monarchy’
~ What does a building need to call itself 'accessible' – and is that enough?
~ Israel is accused of using white phosphorous. Would this be against international law?
~ We followed 14 'long haulers' for 3 months. Here's what they told us about living with long COVID
~ The AI industry is on the verge of becoming another boys' club. We’re all going to lose out if it does
~ Canadian scientists are still being muzzled, and that risks undermining climate policy
~ When the heat hits, inland waters look inviting. Here's how we can help people swim safely at natural swimming spots
~ Greece: 6 Months On, No Justice for Pylos Shipwreck
~ I’m your man: How Leonard Cohen's life, poetry and song make him a prophet of love in a particularly dark midwinter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter