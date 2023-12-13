Tolerance.ca
Gaza war: how Hezbollah has opened a second front inside Israel

By Bashir Saade, Lecturer in Religion & Politics, University of Stirling
While the attention of the world has focused on Israel’s assault on Gaza over the past two months, following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, one aspect of the Middle East conflict not getting a great deal of news coverage has been the continuing battle with Hezbollah in south Lebanon.

There have been daily reports of clashes between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Lebanese Hezbollah. On December 11, nine…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
