Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antarctic study proves glacier has undergone irreversible retreat – highlighting potential for widespread ice loss

By Brad Reed, Research Fellow in the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Hilmar Gudmundsson, Professor of Glaciology, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Mattias Green, Professor in Physical Oceanography, Bangor University
Pine Island glacier is one of the fastest flowing outlets of ice from the west Antarctic ice sheet, draining an area three-quarters the size of the UK. In recent decades, the glacier has been retreating rapidly and losing ice, contributing more to global sea level rise than any other Antarctic glacier.

The speed of the glacier’s retreat and the rate that is has been losing ice…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I’m your man: How Leonard Cohen's life, poetry and song make him a prophet of love in a particularly dark midwinter
~ Israel can and will ignore US appeals to minimize casualties in Gaza
~ How 'benevolent sexism' undermines Asian women with foreign accents in the workplace
~ Are French and English secularist traditions that far apart?
~ Gaza war: how Hezbollah has opened a second front inside Israel
~ Why did a far-right MP take a fire extinguisher to a Jewish menorah just as Poland's new government was being voted into power?
~ The Middle East and Ukraine: The rules of war depend on the nature of the conflict
~ The COP28 climate agreement is a step backwards on fossil fuels
~ Human intelligence: how cognitive circuitry, rather than brain size, drove its evolution
~ We calculated the UK's greenhouse gas emissions from people breathing out – here's what we found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter