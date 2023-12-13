AI can already diagnose depression better than a doctor and tell you which treatment is best
By Sarah Hellewell, Research Fellow, Faculty of Health Sciences, Curtin University, and The Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science, Curtin University
Research suggests AI could diagnose depression from health records or even social media posts. And it could overcome GP bias when it comes to prescribing medications.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 13, 2023