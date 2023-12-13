Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mohamed: “Migrant workers in Qatar should not be exploited and abused like I was”

By Amnesty International
With the burgeoning petrol crisis and rising food costs in Sri Lanka, it was becoming difficult to support my family, even though I had a secure job. When I heard of a job opportunity in Qatar, I was hopeful I could do more for my family by working abroad and earning a better wage. I […] The post Mohamed: “Migrant workers in Qatar should not be exploited and abused like I was” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
