Human Rights Observatory

Climate change risks triggering a spike in infectious disease outbreaks: three reasons why

By Wolfgang Preiser, Head: Division of Medical Virology, Stellenbosch University
Cheryl Baxter, Head Scientific Research Support, Stellenbosch University
Houriiyah Tegally, Senior Data Analyst, Head of Data Science at Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI), Stellenbosch University
Monika Moir, Postdoctoral Researcher of Pathogen Genomics, Stellenbosch University
Tulio de Oliveira, Director: KRISP - KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Climate change is our planet’s most immediate existential threat, and will likely only worsen for the foreseeable future.

Among its numerous adverse effects on human health, there is strong evidence linking climate change to infectious disease outbreaks.

A recent analysis revealed that of 375 infectious diseases affecting human beings, 218 (58%) can be aggravated by climatic hazards.

It is no longer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
