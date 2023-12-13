Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Die Hard is a Christmas (terrorism) movie

By Steve Hewitt, Associate Professor in North American History, University of Birmingham
The following article contains spoilers for Die Hard.

‘Tis the season – for office holiday parties, being jolly and the annual battle over whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. For years, a tongue-in-cheek debate has swirled around the violent action film, which was released in the US in July 1988, 35 years ago this year.

The movie is set on Christmas Eve at a skyscraper in Los Angeles, where Japanese conglomerate the Nakatomi Corporation is holding an office party…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
