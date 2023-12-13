Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Nottingham and Birmingham will be followed by more cities running out of money

By Peter Murphy, Professor of Public Policy and Management, Nottingham Trent University
Almost a fifth of England’s council bosses have warned they are running out of money so badly that they will become effectively bankrupt this year or next. A report by the Local Government Association also indicates that nearly half think they will not be able to ensure the delivery of essential services from 2024 to 2025.

Some councils have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Controversy surrounds Kenya's parliament ban on ‘Kaunda suits’ and African traditional attire
~ Climate change risks triggering a spike in infectious disease outbreaks: three reasons why
~ COP28's commitment to transforming farming and food systems is an insult to Africans
~ Die Hard is a Christmas (terrorism) movie
~ Social isolation and loneliness linked to poor health – our study could help explain why
~ Microscopic colitis explained – and why it's often mistaken for IBS
~ Do you get a headache after a good red wine? This might be why
~ Children born or raised during lockdown are developing language skills at a slower rate
~ Wales's Pisa school test results have declined – but it's not a true reflection of an education system
~ 'Good Times': 50 years ago, Norman Lear changed TV with a show about a working-class Black family's struggles and joys
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter