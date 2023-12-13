Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social isolation and loneliness linked to poor health – our study could help explain why

By Timothy Matthews, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Greenwich
Line Jee Hartmann Rasmussen, Senior researcher of Psychology and Neuroscience, Duke University
Numerous studies have shown that social isolation and loneliness are associated with an increased risk of early death, on a scale comparable to other known risk factors such as smoking and obesity. This year, the US surgeon general declared social isolation and loneliness to be a significant public health concern.

But scientists are still trying to untangle the physical processes behind the relationship.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Controversy surrounds Kenya's parliament ban on ‘Kaunda suits’ and African traditional attire
~ Climate change risks triggering a spike in infectious disease outbreaks: three reasons why
~ COP28's commitment to transforming farming and food systems is an insult to Africans
~ Die Hard is a Christmas (terrorism) movie
~ Why Nottingham and Birmingham will be followed by more cities running out of money
~ Microscopic colitis explained – and why it's often mistaken for IBS
~ Do you get a headache after a good red wine? This might be why
~ Children born or raised during lockdown are developing language skills at a slower rate
~ Wales's Pisa school test results have declined – but it's not a true reflection of an education system
~ 'Good Times': 50 years ago, Norman Lear changed TV with a show about a working-class Black family's struggles and joys
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter