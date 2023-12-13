Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children born or raised during lockdown are developing language skills at a slower rate

By Eva Murillo Sanz, Departamento de Psicología Básica. Coordinadora del Máster en Especialización en Desarrollo Comunicativo y Lingüístico en a Etapa de 0 a 6 años, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid
Irene Rujas Pascual, Profesora Ayudante Doctora. Facultad de Psicología, Universidad Complutense de Madrid
Marta Casla Soler, Profesora del dpto. Psicología Evolutiva y de la Educación. Facultad de Psicología, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid
Miguel Lázaro, Profesor de la Facultad de Psicología. Logopeda y lingüista. Especialista en trastornos del lenguaje oral y escrito, Universidad Complutense de Madrid
Social interactions in the first months of life are fundamental for babies to learn how to communicate and develop their language skills. Physical contact, touch, smiling and our first face-to-face “conversations” are the pillars on which we build our understanding of the social world.

The limits placed on social interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly affected these early interactions. We interacted less and with fewer people and had to go without some basic aspects of communication, such as physical touch or sharing objects.

For children born during the pandemic,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Controversy surrounds Kenya's parliament ban on ‘Kaunda suits’ and African traditional attire
~ Climate change risks triggering a spike in infectious disease outbreaks: three reasons why
~ COP28's commitment to transforming farming and food systems is an insult to Africans
~ Die Hard is a Christmas (terrorism) movie
~ Why Nottingham and Birmingham will be followed by more cities running out of money
~ Social isolation and loneliness linked to poor health – our study could help explain why
~ Microscopic colitis explained – and why it's often mistaken for IBS
~ Do you get a headache after a good red wine? This might be why
~ Wales's Pisa school test results have declined – but it's not a true reflection of an education system
~ 'Good Times': 50 years ago, Norman Lear changed TV with a show about a working-class Black family's struggles and joys
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter