Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Quash military court conviction against prominent activist Chaima Issa

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the decision of the Tunis Military Court of First Instance today to convict leading opposition figure Chaima Issa of inciting the army to disobey orders, spreading false news and committing an offensive act against the president, sentencing her to a 12 month suspended prison sentence over remarks she made about the military’s role […] The post Tunisia: Quash military court conviction against prominent activist Chaima Issa appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


