Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal’s Earthquake Survivors Need Relief Aid to Survive Winter

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Earthquake survivors living under flimsy shelters in Rukum district, November 6, 2023.  © 2023 Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo More than a month after an earthquake struck Nepal’s remote Karnali province, people are dying in the cold because the government has failed to meet the basic needs of survivors. Tens of thousands of families are still sheltering under tents and thin tarpaulins as winter sets in. The Nepali government, along with its international partners supporting development and humanitarian work, need to step up efforts to provide shelter, sanitation, and necessities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
