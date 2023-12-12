Tolerance.ca
Charlie Brown, Frosty and other ‘anti-heroes’ of TV specials: How holiday soundtracks inspire hope for a little more love

By James Deaville, Professor of Music, Carleton University
Annual holiday specials aren’t all fluffy nostalgia. While families enjoy these together, part of the attraction is how these shows’ soundtracks and plots acknowledge life’s compromised conclusions.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
