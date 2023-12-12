Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arctic Report Card 2023: From wildfires to melting sea ice, the warmest summer on record had cascading impacts across the Arctic

By Rick Thoman, Alaska Climate Specialist, University of Alaska Fairbanks
Matthew L. Druckenmiller, Research Scientist, National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder
Twila A. Moon, Deputy Lead Scientist, National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder
The early heat melted snow and warmed rivers, heating up the land and downstream ocean areas. The effects harmed salmon fisheries, melted sea ice and fueled widespread fires.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Minimum service levels for teachers: government plan to restrict strikes further undermines a profession in crisis
~ COP28: countries have pledged to cut emissions from cooling – here's how to make it happen
~ Why we should consider a transitional administration for Gaza
~ The NZ aviation industry is making bold climate claims – and risking anti-greenwashing litigation
~ River deltas are threatened by more than climate change – leaving hundreds of millions of people at risk
~ How to assess the carbon footprint of a war
~ 'Computer says no’: more employers are using AI to recruit, increasing the risk of discrimination
~ Should women be allowed to wear pants? It was a topic of contention in Australian parliament in 1933
~ Left is Not Woke: a philosopher's plea for universalism and 'progress' is a frustrating polemic
~ We rely heavily on groundwater – but pumping too much threatens thousands of underground species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter