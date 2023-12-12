Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Acquittal of imprisoned opposition leader shows growing cases of misuse of justice system to target critical voices

By Amnesty International
Responding to yesterday’s High Court acquittal of opposition leader, Jacob Ngarivhume, who was sentenced in April to 48 months imprisonment for leading protests against government corruption, Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Southern Africa, said: “His imprisonment is a travesty, and an affront to Zimbabwe’s constitution and the country’s international human rights obligations. No […] The post Zimbabwe: Acquittal of imprisoned opposition leader shows growing cases of misuse of justice system to target critical voices appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
