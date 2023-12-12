Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel-Hamas war may not restore Israelis' support for military reserves

By Arie Perliger, Director of Security Studies and Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, UMass Lowell
Israel’s decision to mobilize hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers was not just an act of self-defense, a scholar writes, but a political move as well.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Weird Medieval Guys: this deeply researched book takes you on a romp through the Middle Ages
~ Scientists and space agencies are shooting for the Moon -- 5 essential reads on modern lunar missions
~ Customizing mRNA is easy, and that's what makes it the next frontier for personalized medicine − a molecular biologist explains
~ What's the point of giving gifts? An anthropologist explains this ancient part of being human
~ Could UPS and FedEx get holiday packages to their destinations faster? This research suggests yes
~ Before he was House speaker, Mike Johnson represented a creationist museum in court. Here’s what that episode reveals about his politics
~ Israelis and Palestinians warring over a homeland is far from unique
~ Somali pirates are back in action: but a full scale return isn't likely. Here's why
~ Madagascar cave art hints at ancient connections between Africa and Asia
~ Sierra Leone's attempted coup and a cost of living crisis put peace to the test
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter