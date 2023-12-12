Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe Court Frees Opposition Leader

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zimbabwe opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of Transform Zimbabwe, speaks to the media in September 2020 after his release on bail from Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare. © 2020 Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images Zimbabwe’s High Court on Monday set aside the conviction and sentence of the human rights activist and opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume, freeing him from the prison he entered in April. On April 28, 2023, a magistrate court in Harare had sentenced Ngarivhume to four years in prison, with one year suspended. Authorities had charged him…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
