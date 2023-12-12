Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill: how much trouble is the prime minister really in as MPs threaten a parliamentary rebellion?

By Philip Cowley, Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, Queen Mary University of London
There was only one case of a government losing a vote on a second reading in all of the 20th century.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russian LGBTQ+ asylum seeker dies outside Dutch refugee camp
~ Celebrating Christmas on December 25 began as early as 2 century CE, history shows
~ England Rugby captain's decision to prioritise mental health could inspire more athletes to do the same
~ Work Christmas parties: know your rights so things don't go wrong at your office do
~ How Christmas music in adverts and shops harnesses nostalgia to encourage you to spend more
~ Japan: Rina Gonoi ruling a rare victory for sexual assault victims
~ Human trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation: the 'loss and damage' from climate change a fund will not compensate
~ Victor Ekpuk is a Nigerian artist who uses ancient African graphic writing systems to unveil a stunning new display of creativity
~ What's east Africa's position on the Israel-Hamas war? An expert unpacks the reactions of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda
~ South Africa's foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter