Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

England Rugby captain's decision to prioritise mental health could inspire more athletes to do the same

By Victoria Wilkinson, Assistant professor in Occupational Therapy, University of Bradford
England Rugby Union captain Owen Farrell recently announced he was deciding to step away from international duties. The 32-year-old said his decision to sit out of the 2024 Six Nations tournament was so that he could prioritise his and his family’s mental wellbeing.

Farrell’s decision to step back, especially as an elite athlete, was undoubtedly not an easy one to make. Not only do professional athletes face intense pressure to perform their best at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russian LGBTQ+ asylum seeker dies outside Dutch refugee camp
~ Celebrating Christmas on December 25 began as early as 2 century CE, history shows
~ Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill: how much trouble is the prime minister really in as MPs threaten a parliamentary rebellion?
~ Work Christmas parties: know your rights so things don't go wrong at your office do
~ How Christmas music in adverts and shops harnesses nostalgia to encourage you to spend more
~ Japan: Rina Gonoi ruling a rare victory for sexual assault victims
~ Human trafficking, sexual abuse and exploitation: the 'loss and damage' from climate change a fund will not compensate
~ Victor Ekpuk is a Nigerian artist who uses ancient African graphic writing systems to unveil a stunning new display of creativity
~ What's east Africa's position on the Israel-Hamas war? An expert unpacks the reactions of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda
~ South Africa's foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter