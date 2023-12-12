Tolerance.ca
Child abductions can be hard to identify, and people may not know they are witnessing a serious crime

By Hayley Cullen, Lecturer, Macquarie University
On a summer’s day in January 1970, three-year-old Cheryl Grimmer was kidnapped from Fairy Meadow Beach in Wollongong, New South Wales. This is the last time Cheryl was seen. Cheryl remains missing, 53 years later. She is one of the 2,500 people considered to be a long-term missing person in Australia.

In 2020, the New South Wales government offered a $1,000,000 reward…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
