Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who is Queensland's next premier, Steven Miles?

By Pandanus Petter, Research Fellow Centre for Governance and Public Policy, Griffith University
Following the resignation of Annastacia Palaszczuk, the selection of her successor is a one-horse race. What do we know about the incoming premier, Steven Miles?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Child abductions can be hard to identify, and people may not know they are witnessing a serious crime
~ Amid economic downturn, Hong Kong is dubbed ‘a relic’ of an international financial center
~ Planning to use drugs at a festival on a scorching summer day? Here's why extreme heat might make MDMA riskier
~ Top Russian Human Rights Defender Faces Prison Term
~ More than mental illness. How the NDIS review could help people with psychosocial disability
~ Koalas suffer in the heat – here's how to help this summer
~ Antimicrobial resistance now hits lower-income countries the hardest, but superbugs are a global threat we must all fight
~ What the Blue Jays can learn from missing out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes
~ People worry Christmas beetles are disappearing. We're gathering citizen data to see the full picture
~ Was King Herod the Great really so 'great'? What history says about the bad guy of the Christmas story
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter