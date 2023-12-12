Tolerance.ca
Top Russian Human Rights Defender Faces Prison Term

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oleg Orlov in court in Moscow, Russia, October 11, 2023.  © 2023 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo On December 14, most of the media attention will focus on President Putin’s hyped, annual call-in show. But a significantly more important event is scheduled to take place that day: the appeal in the criminal case of Oleg Orlov, cochair of Memorial, a leading Russian human rights organization. On October 11, a Moscow court convicted and fined Orlov 150,000 rubles (US$1500) on charges of “repeated discreditation” of Russia’s armed forces. Compared to the long prison sentences…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
