Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than mental illness. How the NDIS review could help people with psychosocial disability

By Jennifer Smith-Merry, Director, Centre for Disability Research and Policy, University of Sydney
One fundamental issue has been that NDIS access requires disability to be proven and permanent. NDIS review recommendations could help resolve the mismatch between this and the recovery model.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Amid economic downturn, Hong Kong is dubbed ‘a relic’ of an international financial center
~ Koalas suffer in the heat – here's how to help this summer
~ Antimicrobial resistance now hits lower-income countries the hardest, but superbugs are a global threat we must all fight
~ What the Blue Jays can learn from missing out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes
~ People worry Christmas beetles are disappearing. We're gathering citizen data to see the full picture
~ Was King Herod the Great really so 'great'? What history says about the bad guy of the Christmas story
~ In A Kind of Confession, Alex Miller drops the 'mask of fiction' to reveal the intricate depths of a writing life
~ How getting a second opinion can stop you being ripped off
~ Why the long face? Experts provide a new theory for why larger mammals tend to have longer faces
~ Who was Leonard Bernstein, the man at the centre of Bradley Cooper's Maestro?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter