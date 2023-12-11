Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antimicrobial resistance now hits lower-income countries the hardest, but superbugs are a global threat we must all fight

By Laura Domínguez, Doctoral Researcher and Public Scholar, Biochemistry, Concordia University
The contrasting realities of antimicrobial resistance between high-income countries and low- and middle-income countries demands international co-operation to effectively fight superbugs.The Conversation


