Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How getting a second opinion can stop you being ripped off

By Carlos Oyarzun, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Lana Friesen, Associate Professor in Economics, The University of Queensland
Metin Uyanik, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Priscilla Man, Senior Lecturer, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
You leave your car at the mechanic for a routine service ahead of your summer escape to the coast. When your mobile rings, you are stricken by unwelcome news: the mechanic goes through a list of parts that urgently need replacing to avoid a breakdown in the middle of the freeway. After accepting your fate, you never learn whether you really needed to replace those parts, or if the mechanic has just ripped you off.

Services like these - for which it remains unclear whether the service was really needed - are what economists call “credence…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Was King Herod the Great really so 'great'? What history says about the bad guy of the Christmas story
~ In A Kind of Confession, Alex Miller drops the 'mask of fiction' to reveal the intricate depths of a writing life
~ Why the long face? Experts provide a new theory for why larger mammals tend to have longer faces
~ Who was Leonard Bernstein, the man at the centre of Bradley Cooper's Maestro?
~ 1 in 4 adults think smacking is necessary to 'properly raise' kids. But attitudes are changing
~ With Taiwan's election just a month away, the China threat is emerging as the main talking point
~ 8 ways to tone down the Christmas lights to help wildlife – and why we should
~ Why university presidents find it hard to punish advocating genocide − college free speech codes are both more and less protective than the First Amendment
~ Canadians have serious trust issues when it comes to a central bank digital currency
~ Why Russians still support Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter