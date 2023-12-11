Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canadians have serious trust issues when it comes to a central bank digital currency

By Anwar Sheluchin, PhD Student, Political Science, McMaster University
Recent Bank of Canada findings that showed Canadians have misgivings about a central bank digital currency should serve as a wake-up call that policymakers must do more to bridge the trust deficit.The Conversation


